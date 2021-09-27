2 men are charged with defrauding airlines out of $300,000 in a 5-year lost-luggage scam

A 2010 photo shows a suitcase in the baggage organization system at Heathrow Airport in London (not the airport mentioned in the story).) Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Two men are charged with mail fraud after receiving over $US300,000 ($AU411,750) from airlines in a lost luggage scam.

Authorities say Pernell Anthony Jones, Jr. used fake identities to purchase flights and falsely claim his luggage was lost.

Two frequent flyers from Louisiana are accused of stealing $US300,000 ($AU411,750) from airlines in an elaborate lost-luggage scam, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Louisiana residents Pernell Anthony Jones Jr., 31, and Donmonick Martin, 29, are charged with claiming over $US500,000 ($AU686,250) in lost luggage claims without ever checking a bag, Jones ran the scheme on over 180 flights in and out of New Orlean’s Louis Armstrong International Airport, fraudulently requesting lost luggage compensation from commercial airlines, including American, Alaska, Southwest, United, and JetBlue. Authorities say Jones requested $US550,000 ($AU754,874) in total compensation and managed to secure $US300,000 ($AU411,750) paid out by carriers.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and mail fraud because they had the checks mailed through the USPS, according to authorities. If convicted, Jones faces up to 20 years and Martin up to five years in jail. US Attorney Duane Evans did not reveal how the pair were caught but emphasized the two are only charged with the crimes and their guilt must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“We’re pleased the DOJ is pursuing this matter,” an American Airlines spokesperson told Insider.

Southwest declined to comment, while Alaska, United, and JetBlue did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The DOT’s Air Travel Consumer Report reported US airlines mishandled just 4.11 bags per 1,000 checked in 2020. Of the 209 million bags carried, 5% were never returned to their owners, according to the DOT.