Art Cashin: Market Conspiracies Point To Secret Fed and ECB Actions

Art Cashin of UBS spoke on CNBC late yesterday about what he, and many traders on the floor, are thinking about treasury auctions and actions in the euro. Conspiracies abound.
- 0:15 Easing of the currency pressure turned markets around on Thursday
- 0:30 Some think that the Fed is coming in as a buyer for 30-year treasuries
- 0:50 Some also suspect the European Central Bank of entering the market to prop up the euro
- 1:38 The drain on Greek banks continues to have investors concerned
