Microsoft's P&L After the Yahoo Deal

We have projected the consolidated financial position for a post-deal Microsoft Earlier, we projected the performance of the combined online divisions (please see this post). The analysis below is for Microsoft as a whole. Please see this spreadsheet for details.

Microsoft said on the call this morning that the deal would be accretive to earnings per share in the second full year after closing. Our analysis supports this assertion. We estimate that the deal would knock about 5-10 cents off Microsoft’s CY 2008 EPS ($1.80 drops to $1.74) and be accretive to the tune of a few cents in CY 2009E ($2.06 goes to $2.09).

As in our previous analysis, we have included the $1 billion in cost synergies Microsoft expects to realise from the merger. We have run two scenarios, one without cost synergies, the other with the expected $1 billion:

Summary

Microsoft Stand-Alone EPS:

CY 2008E: $1.80

CY 2009E: $2.06

Microsoft Pro Forma EPS (including $1 billion cost synergy):

CY 2008E: $1.74

CY 2009E: $2.09



Microsoft Stand-Alone

Revenue:

2007: $58 billion, up 12%

2008E: $63 billion, up 13%

2009E: $70 billion, up 13%

Net Income/EPS:

2008E: $16.9 billion / $1.80

2009E: $18.7 billion / $2.06



Microsoft (Pro Forma): No Cost Synergy

Revenue:

2007: $64.5 billion, up 12%

2008E: $70.8 billion, up 13%

2009E: $78.7 billion, up 13%

Operating Profit:

2007: $23.1 billion, 35.87% margin

2008E: $25.2 billion, 35.6% margin

2009E: $28.0 billion, 35.56% margin

Net Income/EPS:

2007: $16.4 billion / $1.48

2008E: $17.5 billion / $1.74

2009E: $19.5 billion / $1.99



Microsoft (Pro Forma): $1 Billion Cost Synergy

Revenue:

2007: $64.5 billion, up 12%

2008E: $70.8 billion, up 13%

2009E: $78.7 billion, up 13%



Operating Profit:

2007: $23.1 billion, 35.9% margin

2008E: $25.2 billion, 35.6% margin

2009E: $29.0 billion, 36.8% margin

Net Income/EPS:

2007: $16.4 billion / $1.48

2008E: $17.5 billion / $1.74

2009E: $20.5 billion / $2.09

Please see this spreadsheet for details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.