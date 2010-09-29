Consolation Prize: CNN Digital Is First In TV News Online

When CNN Worldwide president Jim Walton got on the phone with reporters shortly after firing CNN U.S. president Jon Klein last week, he spun the network’s ratings troubles by highlighting the company’s overall success.



“The ratings clearly need to get better, but CNN as a business is thriving,” he said.

One area where this seems to be true is CNN Digital, which just put out its latest ratings release.

CNN Digital had more unique monthly visitors in August (roughly 33.3 million; see chart at right) than all of its online TV news competitors, according to Nielsen’s metrics. Of course a chunk of that traffic comes from sister Time Warner sites CNN Money, Time.com, People.com and EW.com, which are all included in the CNN Digital Network. But as MediaWeek noted back in August, CNN.com still beats the competition on its own. (It crushes Fox News.)

comScore, which CNN doesn’t use for its online ratings, puts CNN Digital’s uniques for August at around 66 million, making it the second most viewed news destination on the web, behind the Yahoo News Network (90.4 million) but ahead of MSNBC (49.7 million), AOL News (30.6 million) and CBS News (16.9 million).

Here’s the release from CNN:

CNN Digital No. 1 in Online and Mobile News

CNN Blog Network More than Doubles Since Last August, Strengthens Traffic Success

In August, CNN Digital held its No. 1 position among ALL Global News and Current Events sites in several key metrics, beating sites such as MSNBC Digital, Yahoo! News and Fox News Digital. Additionally, CNN Digital was No. 1 in mobile news among ALL News and Current Events. (See below for detailed data and charts)

In particular, the enhancements to CNN.com over the past four months have increased traffic to the site and enticed users to spend more time exploring CNN’s distinctive, original editorial content. From the reimagining of the Entertainment and Tech sections to the launch of the CNN Blog Network, CNN.com is realising an editorial strategy that extends the site’s leadership position in breaking news into new thematic areas of coverage such as food, religion and celebrity.

Nearly all of CNN.com‘s sections have seen an increase since last August with the biggest increases to Living (56%) and Travel (127%), which both had multiple stories that received more than 1 million page views. From negotiating infidelity and ‘fake’ Christians, to dogs dying on aeroplanes and the now infamous JetBlue flight attendant arrested for pulling a plane’s emergency chute, CNN.com‘s users were interested in a mixture of the latest news and enterprise stories. The Entertainment section was also up 16% over last year with nearly 10 stories hitting the 1 million page view mark.

CNN’s Blog Network also drove significant traffic to the site in August, generating 82.2 million page views, up 13% from July. The Marquee Blog was the most trafficked blog for August with 21 million page views. A variety and breadth of topics rounded out the top five, including the latest in politics from the Political Ticker, breaking news on This Just In, personal health and wellness information on The Chart and the culture of food on Eatocracy.

In August, highlights include:

The Marquee Blog: 21 million page views, up 21% over July and 580% over last August

The Chart: more than 7 million page views, and is up more than 6000% over last August

Eatocracy: nearly 7 million page views, up 50% over last month and 265% over June’s performance

Traffic

CNN Digital held its No. 1 position among ALL Global News and Current Event sites in several key metrics, beating sites such as MSNBC Digital, Yahoo! News and Fox News Digital.

No. 1 in Total Usage Minutes: 684 million minutes, 99 million more than No. 2 Yahoo! News and 146 million more than No. 3 MSNBC Digital.

No. 1 in Page Views: 1.038 billion page views, 42% ahead of No. 2 Yahoo! News and 65% more than No. 3 MSNBC Digital. (Source: Nielsen Online Netview, August 2010).

No. 1 in Audience among all TV News Sites: When compared to its TV News competition, CNN Digital topped them all in terms of unique audience. With 33.3 million unique visitors in August, CNN Digital’s audience was 5% larger than MSNBC Digital (31.8 million); 131% larger than Fox News Digital (14.4 million); 181% larger than ABC News Digital (11.8 million) and 242% larger than CBS News Digital (9.741 million). (Source: Nielsen Online Netview, August 2010)

Mobile

CNN Digital is No. 1 in Mobile in News and Current Events for the 44th consecutive month.

With 15 million unique visitors to its mobile site in July, an increase of 15% over last July, CNN Digital beat the nearest competitor, Fox News Digital, by 57%. (Source: Nielsen Mobile MediaView – July 2010)

