LeBron James Keeps Finding New Ways To Punch Cleveland In The Gut

Photo: AP Images

For all the venom directed at LeBron James in the month since his whirlwind free agency that culminated in a television special, we’ve learned one thing: if nothing else, at least LeBron James is consistent.20-six days after shunning Cleveland on national television, and then holding a sort of rock-concert to celebrate his departure, James has ignored the city once again.



This time, in print.

James took out an advertisement in the Akron Beacon Journal thanking his hometown for “supporting him.” But the ad makes no mention of Cleveland, nor did James use it to thank the Cavaliers or their fans.

Rather, ESPN reports:

The ad, appearing in the Akron Beacon Journal, includes photos of James taking part in community events in Akron, including an annual downtown bike-a-thon he sponsors. That event is scheduled for Saturday, and James plans to appear.

To make matters worse, ESPN also reports that two days earlier, Zydrunas Ilgauskus — a 12-year veteran who played all 771 of his career games with the Cavs before taking the veteran’s minimum to play in Miami — took out an ad in the Cleveland Plain Dealer which thanked the organisation and their fans.

In fairness, there’s still time for James to take out a similar ad. Maybe he was planning on waiting until his Heat visit the Cavs at some point next season to lesson the thunderous jeering he’s sure to get?

Still, it’s just another instance where James appears to intentionally, and publicly, slight Cleveland while glorifying another city. First it was Miami, now it’s Akron. If the Lithuanian-born Ilgauskus can find a way to respect his former team’s hometown, so too can the Ohio-born James.

