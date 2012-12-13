INSTANT MBA: Make Your "We" Larger Than Your "Them"

Photo: Jennifer Hoffman via Flickr

Today’s advice comes from Nell Minow, co-founder of the Corporate Library, via The NYT:“One thing that helped move my thinking forward was that I noticed in my first job that there was something very definitional in who was included in somebody’s ‘we’ and who was included in somebody’s ‘them.’ “



“I found generally that the more expansive the assumptions were within somebody’s idea of who is ‘we’ — the larger the group that you had included in that ‘we’ — the better off everybody was.”

Minow, the co-founder of Corporate Library, a provider of corporate governance research, was not always in such a prestigious position. She said she was offered many “special assistant” positions at the beginning of her career, half of which she took and half she didn’t.

However, the opportunity allowed Minow to absorb countless lessons, one of which was extremely valuable to her in understanding exactly how leaders accept who is included in their “we” and who is included in their “them.” Minow says that having less people in the “them” label is always better. Taking everyone into account including competitors, customers and your own employees will help you see them as part of the equation.

“I started to really do my best to make sure that my notion of ‘we’ was very expansive and to promote that idea among other people.”

