Consider Yourself Served...Via Twitter

A U.K. judge informed an anonymous twitter user who impersonates a British right-wing blogger that he was enjoined from continuing to do so. Because he was anonymous — and his address therefore unknown — the judge informed @blaneysblarney of his decision in the most efficient way – via Twitter.

Reuters: “I think this is a landmark decision to issue a writ via Twitter,” said Dr Konstantinos Komaitis of Strathclyde University’s law faculty. “You are creating a precedent that people will be able to refer to. It only takes one litigant to open the path for others to follow,” Komaitis, a lecturer in IT and Telecommunications told Reuters.

“The law tends to be quite cumbersome and slow, so to have a court deliberate on something like Twitter — so hot, so relevant — it shows quite impressive engagement.

The case will of course have greater implications in Britain for anonymous bloggers and those who impersonate others on Twitter (the judge has ordered the anonymous tweeter to identify himself to the Court), but it’s definitely the fact that the defendant was provided notice through his Twitter account that makes it novel.

Legitimate service via Twitter in any sort of broad way may border on ridiculous — and admittedly its not likely to be court-approved anytime soon — but considering the popularity of microblogging, it’s one way to ensure the document’s target will see it almost immediately.

