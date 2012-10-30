BLOOMBERG: The Worst Is Yet To Come

Mayor Michael Bloomberg updated New Yorkers on Hurricane Sandy Monday Morning.



The greatest danger posed by Sandy is coastal storm surge, which is going to get much worse.

The real flooding is going to come tonight, he said.

A surge of 11-12 feet is expected around 8 p.m.

Waves of 15-20 feet are expected along the shoreline.

At some point, if those ordered to evacuate have not left, the mayor says they should stay indoors because the danger outside is much greater.

Hunker down, grab a sandwich and watch TV, Bloomberg advises.

New York City public schools will remain closed Tuesday and mass transit will stay closed through Tuesday morning.

There are no plans to evacuate Zone B, he said.

Click here for full Hurricane Sandy coverage >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.