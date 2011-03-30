Consider A Balanced Approach To Technology Use In Your Company

Your insistence on technology may be holding your small company back. That’s the topic of discussion in a recent New York Times article by David Freedman.



Freedman interviewed several owners about whether I.T. helps or hinders their small business. Here are a few examples:

An Omaha-based agricultural marketing firm decided on phone conferences among its farmer clients rather than video conferencing—”the old-fashioned way is better, especially when it comes to interacting with customers and partners.”

A medical testing lab in Honolulu has an online presence to help with marketing, but its owner “isn’t waiting for the world to find his Web site. Rather, he makes a point of personally visiting every hospital and medical centre he can get to in order to sell his service.”

The owner of a hardware store in Boston admits social media has been good for business, but the time commitment takes him away from other necessary tasks—”Finding content and gathering together the information to generate content for my social media is time consuming.”

“For most companies, the obvious way to go is a careful compromise between what gets done online and what happens via phone and face-to-face. The devil is in the details,” writes Freedman.

