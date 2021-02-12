Conservatives are slamming Disney for 'cancelling' Gina Carano and firing her from 'The Mandalorian'

Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Ted Cruz has voiced his support for Gina Carano after she was fired from ‘The Mandalorian.’

Prominent conservatives are tweeting their support for Gina Carano after she was fired by Lucasfilm.

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted: “She was instrumental in making ‘Star Wars’ fun again. Of course Disney cancelled her.”

Carano was fired from her role in “The Mandalorian” after she compared modern-day-republicans to persecuted Jews in the Holocaust.

Sen. Ted Cruz is among the conservatives voicing their outrage over Gina Carano’s firing from “The Mandalorian” by Lucasfilm after the actress’ latest controversy in which she compared modern-day republicans to persecuted Jews in the Holocaust.

Cruz becomes the latest, and most prominent, conservative to show support towards Carano, who has been involved in numerous social media controversies.

On Thursday, the Texas senator tweeted: “Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the ‘Star Wars’ universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked arse [and] who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making ‘Star Wars’ fun again. Of course Disney cancelled her.”

In “The Mandalorian,” Carano played Cara Dune, a former rebel alliance shock trooper who helps out Din Djarin on his quest to find Grogu a home. Dune features prominently throughout the show’s two seasons, including the climactic season two finale.

However, Carano will now not be returning to “The Mandalorian” again, nor will she be appearing in any other “Star Wars” projects after Lucasfilm fired her.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a representative for Lucasfilm said in a statement Wednesday.

“Nevertheless, her social-media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the rep added.

Cruz is not the only conservative to voice his support for Carano.

Far-right social media personality and journalist Mike Cernovich tweeted that “the blacklisting of Gina Carano is proof that the left views anyone who dissents as people who must be destroyed.”

Cernovich continued: “They hate you. Don’t live in denial or pretend otherwise. Stop trying to be friends or debate them. They want you in gulags. Get your mind in the f—ing game!”

Meanwhile, YouTuber Dave Rubin joined in with those trying to cancel Disney in retaliation by cancelling their Disney Plus subscribtions. Rubin tweeted: “Disney has cancelled @ginacarano, so I’m cancelling my @disneyplus. We need to stop giving these people our money and we must build new franchises. Gina, if you’d like to come on the show to discuss anything let me know.”

And right-wing commentator Tim Pool tweeted: “Gina Carano is awesome.”

Carano has been mired in many controversies, and fans have been calling for Carano’s firing for a while. She was criticised for mocking trans people’s pronouns, while she is also a well-known anti-masker and has shared voter fraud memes consistently.

