Conservatives, Stop The Insanity: Newt Gingrich Is Horrible

Conservatives in the GOP are desperate to avoid a Mitt Romney nomination. Mitt’s a flip-flopper who gave Obamacare a test-run in Massachusetts. He used to be pro-choice. Mitt’s just a bad show all around. And so conservatives have given Michelle Bachman, Rick Perry, and Herman Cain a ride up and down the polls. And now this agony is causing conservative voters to lurch to Newt Gingrich.



This would be a horrible mistake.

Newt has gained traction in debates by attacking the media. Fine, conservatives hate the media. But Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew attacked the character of the media. When Newt gets a question he doesn’t like, he starts whining petulantly. He practically faints as if his corset has been pulled too tight. C’mon conservatives, you know this doesn’t appeal to you.

Then there is his personal life. Remember when George W. Bush ran for the presidency, he constantly pledged to “restore honour and dignity to the office.” People just wanted to get over the personal drama afflicting the Clinton White House. Newt Gingrich cheated on his first wife with the woman who would become his second, and then cheated on her with the woman who became his third wife. He was leading the impeachment of Clinton, while diddling his Congressional aide. And now he makes little documentaries about God. In these films he wears tailored suits, not sackcloth and ashes.

The Obamas are the picture of blue-state family-stability. Gingrich is the face of red-state family dysfunction and hypocrisy. If you somehow nominate this man, say goodbye to “character counts” arguments. You’ll have lost them already.

“But,” you’ll say, “he has ideas!”

Of course he does. Newt Gingrich has all the admirable qualities of an autodidact. He’s energetic and occasionally lobs a challenge at weak intellectual orthodoxy.

Unfortunately, he has all the horrible qualities of an autodidact:a tyrannical streak and an egomania that is impervious to the reality of other people.

And, yes, Newt Gingrich always has ideas. He has 5-point plans for fixing everything. He’s constantly pitching these “solutions.” Ever wonder why Newt Gingrich has so many ideas?

It’s pretty simple. Ideas come to you easily when you have no principles to get in the way of your roaming untrained intellect. So what are some of the ideas Newt Gingrich has promoted? Are they even conservative ideas?

He promoted the return of the Fairness Doctrine.

He was for a federal individual health-care mandate, the lynchpin of ObamaCare.

He was practically spooning Nancy Pelosi in commercials about the need for government action on global warming.

He supports green energy projects [Solyndras] and farm-subsidies.

Even as late as this year he was pitching for more government intervention in the health-care system at the progressive Brookings Institution.

How is Gingrich an improvement on Mitt Romney?

When Gingrich was betraying his own Republican revolution in 1998, he lashed out at the conservative congressmen who opposed his leadership. “They’re hateful,” Gingrich said of the Republicans holding firm. “They’re cannibals.”

If you grant him high office and complain about what he does with it, he’ll be saying the same about you.

Please, conservatives, spare yourselves Newt Gingrich.

