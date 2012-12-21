In One Sentence, An Influential Conservative Explains Why Conservatives Hate Boehner's 'Plan B'

Thus far, more conservatives seem to be coming out and opposing House Speaker John Boehner’s “Plan B,” which would see taxes revert to higher rates on incomes above $1 million per year or more while permanently preserving the cuts for anything less.



This morning, RedState editor-in-chief and CNN contributor Erick Erickson joined conservative groups Heritage Action and Club for Growth in coming out against it.

In a short post, Erickson urges Republicans to oppose “Plan B” and conservatives to call their representatives to do the same.

And in one sentence, he details why conservatives do not like Plan B:

“The Republicans are going to go on record that they will sell out their last remaining principle — no tax increases.”

Erickson’s point is that there’s little upside in Boehner’s bill, which has next-to-no chance of actually becoming law. So why propose a “statement” bill with no concessions from Democrats on entitlement cuts or reforms?

