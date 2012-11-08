The Craziest Things Tweeted By Conservatives After Obama Won

Many conservative pundits and personalities took to Twitter following President Barack Obama’s re-election last night, sometimes going to extremes to lament a second Obama term.



Here’s what some of them had to say:

Musician and outspoken Republican Ted Nugent:

Pimps whores & welfare brats & their soulless supporters hav a president to destroy America — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) November 7, 2012

Donald Trump went on quite the rant, and NBC's Brian Williams thrashed him for it on national television:

This election is a total sham and a travesty. We are not a democracy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

Bryan Fischer, Director of Issues Analysis for the American Family Association, had perhaps the most shocking tweet of all:

Today was Pearl Harbor. Tomorrow we begin planning for Normandy. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) November 7, 2012

If Romney loses, Republican governors using 10th Amendment as a firewall against central govt may be America's last hope. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) November 7, 2012

Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco slammed "bottom feeders":

Bunch of bottom feeders living of tax payers money and with serious power trip issues. — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) November 7, 2012

Former comedian and SNL star Victoria Jackson, who is now a right wing activist and blogger, went on quite the rant. Her tweets had an incredibly apocalyptic tone:

New York Times bestselling author and conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham:

Axelrod's mustache lives.America's economy dies. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 7, 2012

Neal Boortz, conservative host of the The Neal Boortz Show:

Tomorrow we're going to talk about escape plans ... how you can avoid the disaster of four more years of Dear Ruler. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) November 7, 2012

Radio personality Vicki McKenna suggests buying more guns:

Finally, conservative writer Michelle Malkin slammed Obama for referring to Vice President Joe Biden as "America's Happy Warrior" during his acceptance speech:

Fact check: REAGAN was America's Happy Warrior. Biden is America's Hapless Blowhard. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 7, 2012

