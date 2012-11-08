The Craziest Things Tweeted By Conservatives After Obama Won

Many conservative pundits and personalities took to Twitter following President Barack Obama’s re-election last night, sometimes going to extremes to lament a second Obama term.
Here’s what some of them had to say:
Musician and outspoken Republican Ted Nugent:
Pimps whores & welfare brats & their soulless supporters hav a president to destroy America
— Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) November 7, 2012
Donald Trump went on quite the rant, and NBC's Brian Williams thrashed him for it on national television:
This election is a total sham and a travesty. We are not a democracy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012
Bryan Fischer, Director of Issues Analysis for the American Family Association, had perhaps the most shocking tweet of all:
Today was Pearl Harbor. Tomorrow we begin planning for Normandy.— Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) November 7, 2012
If Romney loses, Republican governors using 10th Amendment as a firewall against central govt may be America's last hope.— Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) November 7, 2012
Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco slammed "bottom feeders":
Bunch of bottom feeders living of tax payers money and with serious power trip issues.— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) November 7, 2012
Former comedian and SNL star Victoria Jackson, who is now a right wing activist and blogger, went on quite the rant. Her tweets had an incredibly apocalyptic tone:
New York Times bestselling author and conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham:
Axelrod's mustache lives.America's economy dies.— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 7, 2012
Neal Boortz, conservative host of the The Neal Boortz Show:
Tomorrow we're going to talk about escape plans ... how you can avoid the disaster of four more years of Dear Ruler.— Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) November 7, 2012
Radio personality Vicki McKenna suggests buying more guns:
Finally, conservative writer Michelle Malkin slammed Obama for referring to Vice President Joe Biden as "America's Happy Warrior" during his acceptance speech:
Fact check: REAGAN was America's Happy Warrior. Biden is America's Hapless Blowhard.— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 7, 2012
