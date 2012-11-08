The Craziest Things Tweeted By Conservatives After Obama Won

Joshua Berlinger

Many conservative pundits and personalities took to Twitter following President Barack Obama’s re-election last night, sometimes going to extremes to lament a second Obama term.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

Musician and outspoken Republican Ted Nugent:

Donald Trump went on quite the rant, and NBC's Brian Williams thrashed him for it on national television:

Bryan Fischer, Director of Issues Analysis for the American Family Association, had perhaps the most shocking tweet of all:

Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco slammed "bottom feeders":

Former comedian and SNL star Victoria Jackson, who is now a right wing activist and blogger, went on quite the rant. Her tweets had an incredibly apocalyptic tone:

New York Times bestselling author and conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham:

Neal Boortz, conservative host of the The Neal Boortz Show:

Radio personality Vicki McKenna suggests buying more guns:

Finally, conservative writer Michelle Malkin slammed Obama for referring to Vice President Joe Biden as "America's Happy Warrior" during his acceptance speech:

MORE: A top Iowa conservative says a Republican Civil War is on the way >

 

