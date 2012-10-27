Conservatives HATE Lena Dunham's Suggestive Obama Election Ad

“Girls” star and showrunner Lena Dunham made an official ad for Obama campaign where she talks suggestively about her “first time” … voting, of course.
And while some people love the double entendre-filled spot (“Your first time shouldn’t be with just anybody. You want to do it with a great guy … someone who really cares about and understands women!”), a lot of conservatives have taken their complaints to Twitter.
They range from mild distaste for the sexual analogy, to the point accusing Dunham of colluding with Satan. (That Tweet came from Kelly Fenton, the deputy chair of the Minnesota Republican Party. She has since deleted it.)
Note: Ronald Regan actually made a glib remark comparing voting for the first time to losing your virginity, but Dunham’s official ad goes into far greater detail.
Here are the most noteworthy Tweets:
Photo: BuzzFeed
Photo: Twitter @VodkaPundit
Photo: Twitter @HeyTammyBruce
Photo: Twitter @thesavvy
Photo: Twitter @Goodie1969
Photo: Twitter @Politobetch
Photo: Twitter @StacyOnTheRight
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.