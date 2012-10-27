Conservatives HATE Lena Dunham's Suggestive Obama Election Ad

“Girls” star and showrunner Lena Dunham made an official ad for Obama campaign where she talks suggestively about her “first time” … voting, of course.



And while some people love the double entendre-filled spot (“Your first time shouldn’t be with just anybody. You want to do it with a great guy … someone who really cares about and understands women!”), a lot of conservatives have taken their complaints to Twitter.

They range from mild distaste for the sexual analogy, to the point accusing Dunham of colluding with Satan. (That Tweet came from Kelly Fenton, the deputy chair of the Minnesota Republican Party. She has since deleted it.)

Note: Ronald Regan actually made a glib remark comparing voting for the first time to losing your virginity, but Dunham’s official ad goes into far greater detail.

Here are the most noteworthy Tweets:

Photo: BuzzFeed

Photo: Twitter @VodkaPundit

Photo: Twitter @HeyTammyBruce

Photo: Twitter @thesavvy

Photo: Twitter @Goodie1969

Photo: Twitter @Politobetch

Photo: Twitter @StacyOnTheRight

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.