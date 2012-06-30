Conservative Radio Host Blames John Roberts' Epilepsy For Affecting His Judgment On The Obamacare Ruling

www.michaelsavage.wnd.com



Michael Savage, a right-wing radio show host, blamed Chief Justice Roberts’ epilepsy medicine for his unexpected ruling in which he ended up siding with the Supreme Court’s four liberal justices on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act on Thursday.”It’s well known that Roberts, unfortunately for him, has suffered from epileptic seizures,” Savage said, “Therefore, he has been on medication. Therefore, neurologists will tell you that medication used for seizure disorders, such as epilepsy, can introduce mental slowing, forgetfulness and other cognitive problems. And if you look at Roberts’ writings you can see the cognitive dissociation in what he is saying.”

Roberts qualifies as an epileptic after he experienced two seizures, according to the New York Times — one in 1996 and another in 2007.

Bryan Fischer, another conservative radio host, also questioned if Roberts’ epilepsy medications had anything to do with his judgment.

Roberts angered many conservatives after writing the majority opinion that upheld the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act as a tax. But upholding it as a tax was a slap to President Barack Obama and the federal government’s arguments in court.

