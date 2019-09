Conservative Leader David Cameron’s pre-election PR campaign has led to some pretty hilarious web and real graffiti, much of which can be seen here.



But we thought this one, discovered overnight by @hackneye in the hip East London borough of Hackney, deserved special consideration.

Photo via @benjilanyado

