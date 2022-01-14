Conservative news channel One America News Network is losing its biggest TV provider

A reporter with One America News Network works at a campaign rally with President Donald Trump on September 25, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

DirecTV is dropping conservative media channel One America News Network from its selection of channels, a DirecTV spokesperson confirmed to Insider.

The satellite television provider is the network’s biggest distributor and has aired the right-wing news channel since April 2017.

The provider is also dropping OAN’s sister network — A Wealth of Entertainment — which are both subsidiaries of Herring Networks.

“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” a DirecTV spokesperson told Insider over email.

Bloomberg first reported Friday that DirecTV would not renew its contract with Herring Networks after April. One America News also appears on TV provider Verizon Fios, online streaming service KlowdTV, and other smaller distributors, according to the network’s website.

OAN’s YouTube channel was suspended in November 2020 for spreading misinformation on COVID-19, according to CBS News.

The network became known for being pro-Trump and spreading misinformation, particularly on the election and the ongoing pandemic.

Former President Donald Trump once called the channel one of his favorites, according to Bloomberg, and tweeted about it in 2020: “This is why @FoxNews daytime and weekend daytime have lost their ratings… Many great alternatives are forming & exist. Try @OANN & @newsmax, among others!”

OANN and AWE did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.