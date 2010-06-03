Right Wing Newsmax Media Wants To Buy Left-Wing Newsweek, Claims It Would Let Newsweek "Objectively Report The News"

Today is the big day when the first bids are due from all the crazy people who want to buy Newsweek.



But things have been relatively quiet, aside from a small Keith Kelly item reporting that a “philanthropic buyer,” like “someone akin to the late Paul Newman,” is the most formidable bidder.

At least one bidder, however, has issued an official statement about its move to acquire the magazine.

That would be Newsmax Media, parent company of Newsmax, a conservative monthly magazine.

Here’s the statement, forwarded to us by a spokesman for the company (emphasis is our own):

Newsmax Media, Inc. has made a bid for Newsweek. Newsmax Media is a multi-platform publishing company that produces a variety of print and electronic products covering news, politics, health, finance and lifestyle, with different editorial voices and perspectives.

The company’s bid for Newsweek’s print and online assets is congruent with its objective to diversify and expand into numerous distinct media brand offerings, like any major multi-title publisher.

Newsweek’s staff, advertisers and readers can be assured that if Newsmax Media, Inc.’s bid is successful, Newsweek’s stellar brand and editorial representation would remain distinct from our other brands. Newsweek would continue in its mission to objectively report the news and provide analysis from a wide spectrum of perspectives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.