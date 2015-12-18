LinkedIn Conservative MP Lucy Allan.

A Conservative Party worker has leaked a set of angry voicemails from MP Lucy Allan, The Evening Standard reports. Allan left multiple voicemails on the phone of a female employee who was sick, wanting to know why she hadn’t shown up for work.

Allan was recently accused of faking a death threat to herself on Facebook, but Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Commissioner Kathryn Hudson said the incident was not worth investigating.

Plumbly told the Standard that Allan’s behiaviour is an example of bullying within the party. At one point the MP for Telford told Plumbly to either “work as normal or resign.”

One message said:

Arianne, please call me. If you want to, if you want to get paid notice pay, you will need to call me today. And I’m going to keep ringing you. And I also want to know where the second computer is, because we appear to have a theft from the office. So can you please call me. Thank you. I have to say your conduct is very odd, indeed. Just not turning up day after day, without even speaking to me. I think you must have known. You can’t, can’t possibly have assumed that was reasonable conduct. But, yeah, go on. Call me today. Let’s see if you can manage that. OK? Because we are going to have to have this conversation. And yeah, I’m really angry that you’ve left me in the lurch without bothering to pick up the phone. You’ve been nauseous day after day. I don’t know you’re, if this is some sort of alcohol problem or what ever it is, but it’s not a very good excuse because actually it was a cough. A cough that went nauseous.”

You can listen to the voicemails left by the MP below:

In a response to the report Allan told the Evening Standard:

Arianne Plumbly was dismissed from her employment with Lucy Allan, MP in Telford, after four months’ employment, for gross misconduct following misuse of the Parliamentary email system, persistent unauthorised absenteeism, refusal to follow a reasonable instruction, and rudeness to residents.

Plumbly however denies any wrongdoing and says she notified Allan of needing sick days via text message, which she claims was an agreed method.

She strongly denies any suggestion of theft and says she does not drink.

