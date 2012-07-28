Conservative Politician Derides Opening Ceremony As 'Leftie Multi-Cultural Crap'

Aidan Burley, the Conservative MP sacked as a parliamentary private secretary after it was revealed he attended a stag party in France where a guest wore a replica SS uniform, criticised Danny Boyle’s “leftie” Opening Ceremony.



A Conservative MP has attacked the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games as “leftie multi-cultural c—.”

While others were lavishing praise on Danny Boyle’s £27 million extravaganza, Aidan Burley, member for Cannock Chase, described it on Twitter as “the most leftie opening ceremony I have ever seen – more than Beijing, the capital of a communist state!”

He added: “Welfare tribute next?”

An hour later, when the athletes from the competing countries started their parade, he wrote: “Thank God the athletes have arrived! Now we can move on from leftie multi-cultural crap. Bring back red arrows, Shakespeare and the Stones!”

Downing Street reportedly distanced itself from his comments, which were derided by others on Twitter.

James Cridland, managing director of Media UK, called for his resignation, while James Max, a broadcaster, tweeted: “I think the British people will be wondering if you deserve to be an MP at their expense with comments like that.”

Mr Burley later added: “Seems my tweet has been misunderstood. I was talking about the way it was handled in the show, not multiculturalism itself.”

His controversial remarks came just seven months after he was removed from his post as parliamentary private secretary to Transport Secretary Justine Greening for attending a party where guests dressed up as Nazis and drank toasts to senior figures in the Nazi regime.

Gavin Barwell, another Conservative MP who represents Croydon central, said: “With respect, us Londoners are rather proud of the diversity of our city.”

The Prime Minister, David Cameron, fired Mr Burley after it was reported that he had been responsible for hiring the offensive uniforms for a stag weekend party in France in December.

Mr Burley apologised for not disassociating himself from “clearly inappropriate behaviour by several of the other guests at the party.”

In February, he was caught up in another row when he was said to have been “texting and dozing” during a talk by a Holocaust survivor at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Friends of the MP denied any disrespectful behaviour but admitted he had sent at least one text message during the talk at the camp in Poland.

Stan Collymore, the former footballer who hails from Cannock, angrily replied on Twitter: “I’ll happily stand against you at the next election. You have no clue about our town or its people.”

Twitter: Aidan Burley MP – The most leftie opening ceremony I have ever seen – more than Beijing, the capital of a communist state! Welfare tribute next?

Twitter: Aidan Burley MP – Thank God the athletes have arrived! Now we can move on from leftie multi-cultural crap. Bring back red arrows, Shakespeare and the Stones!

Twitter: Aidan Burley MP – Seems my tweet has been misunderstood. I was talking about the way it was handled in the show, not multiculturalism itself

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.