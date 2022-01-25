Conservative MP says Boris Johnson’s birthday celebration during UK COVID-19 lockdown was just him being ‘ambushed with a cake’

Boris Johnson Leon Neal/Getty Images

MP Conor Burns says Boris Johnson’s birthday party during the UK COVID-19 lockdown was not premeditated.

The Conservative MP claimed the party was Johnson being “ambushed with a cake” and was only 10 minutes long.

As many as 30 people attended the celebration, including Johnson and his wife, on June 19, 2020.

Conservative MP Conor Burns came to the defense of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently under fire for attending a birthday party thrown for him during the UK’s COVID-19 lockdown.

In an interview with Channel 4 news, Burns explained that the night of Johnson’s birthday party, the prime minister was working in the Cabinet room when people “came in and presented him with a cake.”

“He was there for about 10 minutes,” Burns said. “It was not a premeditated, organized party in that sense that the prime minister himself decided to have sent out.”

“He was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake,” Burns countered when the interviewer said invitations were actually sent out.

Though Burns came to Johnson’s defense and said he supports him, he added that “we want to draw a line under this” which is why they are in support of Sue Gray’s investigation into what has been dubbed “partygate.”

The party, which Johnson attended with his wife, had up to 30 people in attendance and took place on June 19, 2020, Insider previously reported. Lulu Lytle, Johnson’s wallpaper consultant, give him the cake.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.