A British Conservative MP was stabbed multiple times while meeting constituents at a church, reports say

David Amess. Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Sir David Amess was stabbed on Friday. His condition is not known.

He was meeting constituents in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, when the attack happened.

The Essex Police said one man had been arrested, and that “we’re not looking for anyone else.”

Sir David Amess, a British Conservative MP, was stabbed multiple times while meeting with constituents on Friday, reports say.

Amess, 69, was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where he was holding a constituency surgery, Sky News reported. The Essex Police said it took place shortly after 12 p.m.

His condition is not yet known.

The Essex Police said one person had been arrested following the attack. “We’re not looking for anyone else,” the force tweeted.

Insider has contacted Amess’ office in Westminster for comment.

Amess has been an MP since 1983, representing Southend West in Essex for the Conservative Party since 1997. He has never held ministerial office.

His website describes his main interests as “animal welfare and pro-life issues.” He was made a knight in 2015 for services to public and political life.

In 2020, Amess wrote in a memoir of how he received a death threat from the IRA, and the warnings given by the police to MPs about the dangers of constituency surgeries.

“Now advice has been given to be more careful when accepting appointments,” he wrote. “We are advised to never see people alone, we must be extra careful when opening post and we must ensure that our offices are properly safe and secure.”

“In short, these increasing attacks have rather spoilt the great British tradition of the people openly meeting their elected politicians.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.