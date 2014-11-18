Police Are Investigating A Claim That A Conservative MP Killed A Boy In London At A Child Sex Party

Exaro / screengrab ‘Nick’, who alleges he was abused by a Conservative MP who killed a boy, in a still from an Exaro video.

London police are investigating a claim that a Conservative MP killed a boy at a pedophile sex party, according to Exaro, the investigative news site. The Metropolitan Police published a statement confirming the investigation.

A second Conservative MP, who was a cabinet minister, is alleged to have watched while a second boy was killed in front of him at a different party. And the gang running the parties allegedly killed a third child by running him down with a car in a street in 1979, Exaro reports.

Neither of the politicians, whom Exaro says are both still alive, have been named.

Britain is going through a wave of allegations of child abuse aimed at senior BBC executives and political figures from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. But this newest claim is a step beyond even those.

Police told Business Insider UK this evening that the probe is ongoing. A spokesperson declined to say how many officers were assigned to the investigation, which has been given the name “Operation Midland“.

A man identified by Exaro only as “Nick” says that when he was a boy in the early 1980s he was raped by a ring of child abusers who held parties for senior political figures in Central London. At one party, Nick said he watched in horror as a boy of about 12 was strangled to death in front of him by a Conservative MP.

“I watched how that happened. I am not sure how I got out of that. Whether I will ever know why I survived, I am not sure”, he told Exaro.

Nick does not know the name of the victim, who had brown hair. They were driven to the party in a chauffeured car. The boys were so terrified neither spoke, Exaro reports.

The police say they are investigating at least one of the alleged homicides:

Over the past month, detectives working on Operation Fairbank within the Met’s Specialist Crime and Operations unit have been made aware of allegations concerning serious non recent sexual abuse, said to have occurred over 30 years ago. Our inquiries into this, over subsequent weeks, have revealed further information regarding possible homicide. Based on our current knowledge, this is the first time that this specific information has been passed to the Met.

Nick did identify one of his alleged abusers at the London parties: The former deputy director of MI6 Sir Peter Hayman, who died in 1992. Hayman had previously been named in parliament by Geoffrey Dickens, the late MP who tried to investigate child abuse in Westminster.

You can read further details of Nick’s claims on Exaro here, here and here. Be warned, it is unpleasant stuff.

