A Group Funded By The Billionaire Koch Brothers Is Trying To Get Back At The Florida Supreme Court

A conservative group bankrolled by billionaires Charles and David Koch began running an online ad on Tuesday, attacking the Florida Supreme Court for refusing to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, Reuters reported.Americans for Prosperity released the ad days after the Republican party began an effort to oust three justices who voted against overturning the health care law in 2010, according to Reuters.



“All three justices are too extreme not just for Florida, but for America, too,” said the Republican committee in a statement, according to Reuters.

The effort is part of AFP’s $9 million campaign against President Barack Obama’s health care law and will also target Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin, according to The Hill.

While the ad does not attack the three Florida justices by name, it states that the healthcare act has been unpopular and expensive, according to Reuters.

“Most oppose the health care law,” the ad claims. “It will cost trillions. … Our own Supreme Court denied our right to choose for ourselves. Shouldn’t our courts protect our rights to choose?”

See for yourselves:



