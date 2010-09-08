Conservative "Entertainment Network" RightNetwork Launches Today With A Verizon FiOS Deal

Remember RightNetwork? The conservative, Kelsey Grammer-supported TV/online/mobile video-on-demand network that got a viral buzz in April after news of its creation got out, and Comcast denied reports of a partnership?



It goes live today with a video-on-demand distribution agreement with Verizon FiOS TV. Programming includes a reality series about eight first-time political candidates, a campaign sitcom and a standup comedy show.

“We’re proud to bring RIGHTNETWORK’s intelligent wit and sense of humour to the Verizon FiOS TV experience,” said Kevin McFeeley, RightNetwork’s president and COO, in a statement. “The RIGHTNETWORK programming lineup includes comedy, reality, animation, and lifestyle programming that has mass appeal. We look forward to working with Verizon FiOS TV to reach millions of television viewers.”

It’s pretty clear what RightNetwork’s political agenda is. But from a business perspective, the network says it wants to bring “the elusive 18–34, tech-savvy male demographic back to television” (did that demographic ever leave television?) and drive “demand for additional digital services offered by” multi-system operator agreements.

Last month, RightNetwork hired two former cable executives to help it achieve those goals.

Here’s the original video from April (starring Grammer) introducing RightNetwork:



And here’s the press release about the launch:

PHILADELPHIA, PA, September 7, 2010 — RIGHTNETWORK today announced a Video On Demand distribution agreement with Verizon FiOS TV. Under the agreement, Verizon FiOS TV customers will have access to RIGHTNETWORK’s original and acquired entertainment programming. RIGHTNETWORK will offer Verizon’s FiOS TV customers free, video-on-demand (VOD) programming in the People and Cultures folder of FiOS TV’s On Demand menu.



“RIGHTNETWORK is the most recent addition to our 18,000 title Video on Demand offering that helps us present something for everyone, every time FiOS TV customers tune in to our VOD selection,” said Tricia Lynch, director of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon.



Verizon FiOS TV customers will have access to 10 hours of RIGHTNETWORK programming monthly. Samples of a few of RIGHTNETWORK’s launch programs include, among others:

· Running: Follow first-time candidates as they run for public office. A reality series told primarily in the first-person, RUNNING is not just political, it’s personal; a fly-on-the-wall exposé of what real-life is like for these professionals and family members running for public office. Whether running for the Senate or a seat in the House of Representatives, their stories begin with the enthusiasm of someone determined to make a difference. It all leads right up to the day voters decide on November 2, 2010.

· Moving Numbers: This sitcom takes you behind the scenes of the often dysfunctional and always entertaining, Sanders campaign. Campaign Manager Jason Mahoney (Peter McCain) and his quirky cadre of consultants try to defy the odds on a quest to help Robert Sanders (John Colton) and his wife Beth (Monique Parent) win an election to the U.S. Senate.

· Right to Laugh- Join comedian Evan Sayet and some of the most popular stand up comics around for an evening of big laughs and good old-fashioned fun. Each episode features three or four comedians on stage to deliver biting political satire, pop culture skewering and a message we can all get behind, more laughter in our lives.



About RIGHTNETWORK

Right On Demand, LLC, d.b.a. RightNetwork is America’s first multi-platform entertainment company with a right-minded perspective. Available on a worldwide-basis at www.RightNetwork.com, RightNetwork launched in North America in Summer 2010 and offers a wide variety of original and acquired entertainment programming. The network continues to broaden its national roster of multi-system operator (MSO) agreements, bringing the elusive 18–34, tech-savvy male demographic back to television and driving demand for additional digital services offered by MSOs. For more information, visit www.RightNetwork.com.

