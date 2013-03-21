Here's Where The Ugly Consequences Of Easy Monetary Policy Will First Appear

Easy monetary policy from the world’s central banks is likely to be around for a while. Central bankers have been adopting a “whatever it takes” mentality to keep economic growth going.



But Morgan Stanley’s Gerard Minack warns that this is not sustainable.

For now, he’s closely watching areas where central banks have little influence.

“I think that the problems caused by excessively loose monetary policy may first appear in areas where ‘whatever it takes’ central bankers have limited or no control,” writes Minack “Emerging market debt or developed market high-yield corporate debt are two segments that could be a source of stress.”

The high-yield, or junk bond, market has become increasingly popular as investors search for income in this low interest rate environment. This has made it very cheap and easy for companies with low credit-quality to borrow more money.

This is OK when earnings are growing at a healthy clip.

“For now, servicing debt is not troublesome due to solid earnings and low rates,” he continues. “However, the rise in leverage in the US is now occurring against a backdrop of slowing earnings growth.”

Here’s the chart Minack included demonstrating this potential problem.

Morgan Stanley

“The point, however, is not that these are sectors of imminent stress,” he writes. “The point is that these are areas that could see more dangerous mis-pricing of risk emerge in coming quarters because monetary policy is likely to remain loose, liquidity plentiful, and investors will continue to hunt for yield.”

Some have argued that this mis-pricing is actually a bubble in the junk bond market.

“More to the point, these are parts of the financial system where developed market central banks would likely be unwilling or unable to ‘do whatever it takes’ to prevent a serious setback. The question would then be whether setback and stress in these sectors could be contained in a world of high leverage.”

Keep an eye on the junk bond market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.