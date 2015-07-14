Here's what Goldman Sachs expects from every big company announcing earnings this week

Earnings season is in full swing.

The focus this week will be on the big banks‘ results. Google and health care giant Johnson & Johnson will also report quarterly earnings.

Via Goldman Sachs, here are the consensus expectations for all the major earnings releases this week.

Screen Shot 2015 07 13 at 3.03.41 PMGoldman Sachs

