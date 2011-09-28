Demi And Ashton rumoured To Be Splitting, Charlie Rose Goes Skinny Dipping At Clooney's House -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- “Amazing Spider-Man” co-stars Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are reportedly dating — they were spotted dining in the West Village this week.
- DWTS SPOILER ALERT: The second contestant to get the boot on “Dancing” is Elisabetta Canalis, ex-girlfriend of George Clooney.
- Speaking of Clooney: on “Conan” last night, Marisa Tomei giggled her way through a story about spending the weekend at the actor’s Lake Como manse. Apparently, she, Clooney and Charlie Rose all went skinny dipping.
- Lou Ferrigno testified in the Conrad Murray manslaughter trial yesterday, saying that in the weeks leading up to Michael Jackson’s death, he noticed no strange behaviour in the singer.
- Must be new-season pressure: Fred Armisen and Abby Elliott, both of “Saturday Night Live,” have ended their relationship. Armisen was formerly married to “Mad Men” star Elisabeth Moss.
- And speaking of breakups: rumours are swirling that the new star of “Two and a Half Men” may soon be single again. Demi Moore is supposedly kicking Ashton Kutcher to the curb after learning of his alleged one night stand.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.