Conrad Black Sent Back To Jail, Wife Collapses In Courtroom

If it wasn’t dramatic it wouldn’t be Conrad Black.



Black appeared before a judge today to find out whether he would have to return to jail.

He had been out of jail since last July after a Supreme Court ruling narrowed the scope of the federal law that had been used to convict him in the first place.

Today’s ruling was regarding one of the fraud charges the Supreme Court ruling didn’t exempt him from and the judge promptly ordered him back to prison to serve out the 13 remaining months in his 42 month sentence.

Upon hearing the judgment Black’s wife, Barbara Amiel, promptly collapsed and had to be helped out of the courtroom. She later walked out of the courthouse on her husband’s arm.

“I do believe in repentance,” Black told the courtroom. “I have always tried to take success like a gentleman and disappointment like a man.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.