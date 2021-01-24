Conor McGregor's 'kiss of death' is enough to score a quick-fire knockout against Dustin Poirier, MMA coach says

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier headline UFC 257 on Fight Island on Saturday.

Insider spoke to a prominent MMA trainer Tyson Chartier and two fighters Calvin Kattar and Rob Font to ask who will win, and how.

Chartier said the “kiss of death” that McGregor has in his notorious left hand will decide the bout.

Font countered by saying if Poirier can evade the shots early, he’ll begin to favour a decision win.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” Conor McGregor’s “kiss of death” left hand power punch is so deadly it will decide his UFC 257 lightweight match Saturday against Dustin Poirier at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

That’s according to the MMA trainer Tyson Chartier, who has been on Fight Island this month with two of his athletes â€” the No.5-ranked bantamweight Rob Font, and Calvin Kattar, who got dominated by Max Holloway earlier this year.

“I’m picking Conor,” Chartier told Insider recently. “He’s calling the shot on this one. Generally, you’re calling someone out because you want to get them [and know you can beat them]. That gives you a mental edge.”

The 155-pound showdown is a rematch from a 2014 featherweight fight that McGregor won speedily inside of a round.

Though both have improved since then, McGregor’s signature strike will knock Poirier down, Chartier told us.

“They have both made strides since their last fight, but what it comes down to is Conor has that kiss of death in his left hand, and Dustin does get hit in fights. I don’t think you can get hit against Conor.”

Font disagreed with his coach and said if Poirier can survive an early onslaught, then he would become the favourite to win in a five-round, 25-minute distance fight.

“I’m pulling for Poirier,” Font told us. “I want him to win. I want him to get that [title] shot.

“If he wins, it will be by a decision. The key is staying away from the left hand in the first two rounds, maybe squeak it out. Conor then fades toward the end. I’m going for Poirier.”

Kattar refused to be drawn into deciding a winner.

“If Conor can do what he said and finish him in 60 seconds with that kiss of death â€¦ you gotta tip your hat, man,” the fighter said.

“If he doesn’t, the longer it goes, Poirier will start favouring the win the later it goes.”

Read more:

The death of The Notorious: The Conor McGregor of old is no more

A UFC fighter has been fired after breaching Fight Island’s bubble by giving his COVID passport to an outsider who ‘shimmied’ across 4 balconies to deliver a mystery bag

Conor McGregor showed he’s the UFC’s version of Tiger Woods by chartering a yacht to Fight Island

Following in his cousin Khabib’s footsteps, Umar Nurmagomedov made a UFC debut to remember by scoring a second-round submission

Calvin Kattar hit with a 6-month medical suspension from fighting after suffering one of the most brutal beatings in UFC history

Masterful Max Holloway just produced an all-time great fighting performance days after saying he’d rematch Conor McGregor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.