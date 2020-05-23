Fans can now buy Conor McGregor's iconic 'F--- You' pinstripe on an $86 soccer ball and $22 boxer shorts

Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images Conor McGregor wore an August McGregor branded beanie at a UFC event earlier this year.

Conor McGregor wore a custom suit in 2017, which had an iconic “F— You” pinstripe.

That branding continues to live on, as it now adorns boxer briefs and a soccer ball. Both of which are advertised on the August McGregor website, which is McGregor’s clothing line.

Some of the profits go toward a New York charity, which helps provide personal protective equipment to frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The “F— You” pinstripe Conor McGregor made famous as a custom suit during his pre-fight tour with Floyd Mayweather in 2017 lives on, albeit in a different form.

McGregor’s fashion choices have generated so much attention through the years that they have become as important a part of fight promotion as the trash-talking, which also appears to be a trademark of the Irishman.

Now, the “F— You” logo exists on boxer shorts and a soccer ball. They are marketed under the Eff You brand, both of which can be seen online at the August McGregor website, a clothing line McGregor founded with the Los Angeles tailor David August.

The Eff You boxer briefs cost $US21.95 but is currently only available in small or extra-large sizes, while the Eff You soccer ball is priced at $US86 – and is sold out.

See both products below:

Photos by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images and August McGregor The Conor McGregor ‘F— You’ suit alongside Eff You boxer briefs and an Eff You soccer ball.

The August McGregor website said a portion of the net profits from the Eff You product line will be “donated to MaskForce NYC” which provides “essential PPE to frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGregor’s clothes often make the news

When McGregor was setting up the clothing line, he said he wanted to topple Net-A-Porter as it would be one of the ways he could boost his income and climb the ladder of the Forbes rich list.

He has other business interests, too, like his Proper no. Twelve whiskey label and sponsorship agreements, and McGregor often wears his own branded clothes.

When he was arrested for reportedly slapping a fan’s phone out of his hand, stomping on it, then walking away, he left the jail wearing a shirt which later appeared on the August McGregor website.

The shirt was a newspaper front-page design. It was called “The August McGregor Post” in an olde English font, and displayed the headline: “When I say something is going to happen, it’s going to happen.”

It also said “McGregor is back!” and featured a photograph that showed him kicking a sparring rival in the body.

It was available to buy for $US56.

Read more:

Conor McGregor texted the UFC boss Dana White saying he’s desperate to fight on ‘Fight Island’

Conor McGregor is ready to fight on ‘Fight Island’ and the UFC is considering taking a $US20 million hit to make it happen

The trash-talking, earth-scorching Conor McGregor returned on Monday, igniting 5 wild rivalries on Twitter

Conor McGregor fighting Manny Pacquiao in boxing is still possible, says the man who represents both athletes

Conor McGregor’s old sparring partner says he’ll ‘beat the s—‘ out of him if the Irishman really wants to compete in boxing again

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.