Conor McGregor arrived in a Rolls Royce and wore a suit while he got his hands wrapped ahead of UFC 257

Few make an entrance as grand as Conor McGregor.

The UFC striker arrived at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in a Rolls Royce.

He also got his hands wrapped while wearing a suit.

The Irishman competes in a lightweight match against Dustin Poirier.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” Conor McGregor arrived at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in style Saturday morning, ahead of his UFC 257 headline fight against Dustin Poirier.

The Irish striker, a former two-weight UFC champion, was dropped off in a Rolls Royce at approximately 8.40 a.m. local time on Fight Island, and walked into the venue alongside his partner Dee Devlin.

McGregor competes for the first time since he annihilated Donald Cerrone 12 months ago but the stakes this weekend are far higher as victory would all but guarantee a shot at the UFC lightweight championship.

McGregor wore a suit to the Etihad Arena and only took the jacket off as his long-time trainer John Kavanagh wrapped his hands ready for battle.

Most competitors get their hands wrapped while wearing their fight shorts and perhaps a robe, at most, but it has become a McGregor tradition to get ready in trademark uniform.

The McGregor and Poirier match will be fought at lightweight.

