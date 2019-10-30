Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal & Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images 50 Cent and Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor and 50 Cent have developed a celebrity feud.

The rapper was busy making memes of McGregor throughout 2018, then blocked the fighter on social media.

This has made McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, want to fight 50 Cent.

“I’d like to fight him,” McGregor said, according to Men’s Health.

Conor McGregor wants to fight 50 Cent because the rapper keeps making memes about him.

One photo 50 Cent posted on Instagram last year depicted McGregor as Britney Spears charging with an umbrella at a paparazzi’s car. The photo was posted shortly after McGregor attacked a bus carrying UFC athletes, injuring people on board.

When McGregor was conclusively beaten by his lightweight rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October, 2018, 50 Cent was quick to mock the Irishman on Twitter.

McGregor is well aware of these memes, and even said at a recent press conference in Moscow that they have made him want to fight the rapper in a celebrity bout – “I’d like to fight him,” McGregor said, according to Men’s Health.

McGregor then said: “He began a little tirade against me on social media, particularly Instagram where he’d make these memes about me constantly.

“Every time I’d go onto the internet I’d see 50 Cent had posted up some new stupid meme and I wrote one of the memes – ‘Old man on the internet making memes,’ and then he blocked me.

“So he’s had to block me, and I still see sometimes, I still get tagged in – other people saying he’s saying this and he’s saying that. So I’d like to have a knock-off with 50 yeah, so if you’re listening 50 – let’s get it going bud.”

McGregor has attracted mixed headlines of late. His trainer John Kavanagh told Business Insider he recently surprised beginner boxers by taking over their lesson, shouting at them, and showing them how to punch.

Kavanagh also told Business Insider that he thinks McGregor is still the best fighter in the world of mixed martial arts. He is loathe to speculate on who the fighter could comeback against in the UFC, and simply said “bring them all on,” when pressed over the four athletes McGregor has been linked to.

Last week, McGregor said he is planning to return to the UFC in January in Las Vegas, and wants to fight three times in 2020.

His statement followed a New York Times report that said the MMA star is facing a second sexual assault investigation in Ireland. McGregor’s publicist said the fighter denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.

The story in the Times follows reporting earlier in the month by the Independent in Ireland which said “a well-known Irish sportsman” had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Crumlin, Dublin.

Irish police, called the Gardai, confirmed to Business Insider that it was investigating a sexual assault that took place in that area on October 11.

