Conor McGregor wants a UFC title shot even though he was just obliterated in his most recent fight, coach says

Conor McGregor wants to fight Dustin Poirier in an immediate rematch, trainer John Kavanagh says.

The Irishman on Saturday suffered a second-round knockout loss to Poirier, bringing their rivalry to 1-1.

McGregor wants the trilogy bout to have the UFC lightweight title on the line, his coach says.

Conor McGregor wants a UFC lightweight title shot even though he was obliterated in his fight with Dustin Poirier on Saturday January 23.

That’s according to the Irishman’s long-time MMA trainer John Kavanagh.

Kavanagh told ESPN this week that if McGregor cannot secure a trilogy bout against his 155-pound rival Dustin Poirier, then he may disappear for six months so he can compete in a boxing ring, instead.

Poirier overcame a tough first round to drop and stop McGregor in the second round of a wild fight at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. It was McGregor’s fourth loss in seven fights in all competitions.

The No.2-ranked lightweight heading into the fight, Poirier rose to the No.1 in the division with the win. McGregor, meanwhile, retreated from No.4 to No.6.

Regardless, the 32-year-old wants an immediate rematch that would have the UFC lightweight championship on the line, should Khabib Nurmagomedov vacate the belt now he is retired for good.

“He’s already harassing everybody to get the rematch, so we would love to rematch,” Kavanagh told ESPN. “I don’t think Dustin is against that. If we can get the rematch before summer, that would be amazing.”

McGregor has fought three times at the lightweight limit in the UFC, beating Eddie Alvarez for the title in 2016 before losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 and now Poirier in 2021.

Should he fail to secure a title shot against Poirier in an immediate rematch then he might “drift off into the boxing,” according to Kavanagh.

“If the MMA community could help me, get behind me, and pester the UFC to give him another fight sooner rather than later so I don’t lose him to boxing for six months, I would appreciate it,” the coach said.

Though McGregor is ranked No.6, there are only three athletes above him who are riding the momentum of a win â€” one of whom is Poirier. The other two are Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

Kavanagh said that the motivation for McGregor is to recover physically from the loss but head into the title match. He noted that the McGregor-Poirier the rivalry is one win apiece.

“They’re right up there in the rankings, [and], they’re very popular fighters.”

He added: “Stylistically, it’s beautiful to watch. I’d love to see lots and lots of rounds between the two of them. Dustin is obviously riding high with confidence now with more experience and more weight.

“But Dustin vs. Conor 3 for the belt in maybe May would be amazing.”

