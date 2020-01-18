Conor McGregor says he's never spoken with Tyson Fury despite the heavyweight boxer's claims that he offered to help him train for his potential UFC debut

AP Photo/John Locher Tyson Fury made headlines last year saying Conor McGregor had offered to help train him in MMA, but the Irish fighter says it never happened.

Last year Tyson Fury teased a potential switch to MMA in his future, adding that Conor McGregor would train him through his transition to the new sport.

McGregor now says that he’s never spoken with Fury, but let the story go because he’s a fan of Fury’s boxing.

McGregor is one of the few athletes that has transitioned between the worlds of boxing and MMA in big-money fights, and could have another boxing match with Manny Pacquiao on the horizon.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Last year heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury made headlines teasing a potential jump to mixed-martial arts.

“I’ve got something big coming up,” Fury said while promoting his upcoming appearance at WWE’s “Crown Jewel” event. “Even more bigger than this. We might see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year too. It’s different but like I say, Tyson Fury is taking over.”

“I’ve been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me,” Fury said. “It’s going to be good.”

"We may see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year"@Tyson_Fury has announced he wants to make his MMA debut this year, and may even be trained by @TheNotoriousMMA. pic.twitter.com/QJnZf3Eiq0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 27, 2019

While McGregor at the time tweeted out his support of Fury’s potential switch to MMA, he now says that he had never talked to Fury about any potential training sessions.

“It’s exciting. I know Tyson [Fury] has been talking a lot,” McGregor said, per talkSPORT. “Tyson keeps saying me and him spoke and said I would train him. I never spoke to Tyson in me life, so I don’t know why he’s saying that.”

McGregor said that because he was a fan of Fury, he let the story go at the time.

“It’s not a bad little story, so I let it roll,” McGregor said. “Tyson’s a good man. I like him. He’s a great boxer, phenomenal boxer. Probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time. So, who knows? I wouldn’t say he is just saying he’d do it and not do it, like a lot of them do. I would say Tyson would probably do it in time.”

McGregor is no stranger to jumping from one sport to the other, having fought Floyd Mayweather in their infamous boxing match in 2018 that proved to be a huge payday for both fighters. While McGregor is currently working to re-establish himself as a championship contender in UFC, rumours of another boxing match are already swirling, this time with Manny Pacquiao.

As Gareth A. Davies, a boxing columnist for The Telegraph who also presents for talkSport and BT Sport, told Business Insider, a McGregor-Pacquiao boxing match could generate $US250 million, and serve as a nice retirement party of sorts for the Filipino fighter.

Fury’s jump to MMA likely wouldn’t be as profitable, but between his upcoming rematch with Deontay Wilder and should he win, the possibility of a title unification bout with Anthony Joshua, Fury has plenty of big-money fights ahead of him this year.

Read more:

Conor McGregor’s black belt in jiu jitsu ‘is coming,’ his head trainer John Kavanagh says

A fight against Conor McGregor could generate $US250 million and be Manny Pacquiao’s retirement party, according to an expert

Conor McGregor says LeBron James inspired him to invest more in taking care of his body

Jorge Masvidal would consider a BMF title fight with Conor McGregor if he puts something on the line also, such as his Proper No. Twelve whiskey business

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.