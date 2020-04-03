Conor McGregor mercilessly trolled Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter, saying he lost a game of chicken to Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor mercilessly trolled Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter.

Nurmagomedov recently cancelled his participation at UFC 249, an April 18 event with no current location because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. He said: “The whole world should be in quarantine.”

Reacting Thursday, McGregor said Nurmagomedov and the Russian’s opponent Tony Ferguson “engaged in a game of chicken” – and Nurmagomedov chickened out first.

Ferguson also fumed at Nurmagomedov’s decision, accused him of cowardice, and said he should be stripped of the world title.

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to defend his UFC lightweight championship to Ferguson UFC 249, an event which is supposedly still going ahead, even though it does not have a location because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Russian champion, unable to leave his home country because of travel restrictions, cancelled his part in the mega-fight Wednesday. He said on Instagram: “The whole world should be in quarantine.”

Reacting on Twitter, McGregor, who lost to Nurmagomedov in 2018, said Thursday that even though neither lightweight has actually fought one another, it is Ferguson who has won the battle regardless.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson had been booked to fight each other five times in recent years, but the bout keeps on getting cancelled because of injuries, weight-cutting issues, and now a pandemic. The UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently said “this fight is so cursed.”

Now McGregor has had his say. “Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell with Khabib chickening out first,” he said.

“It [is] 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khabib scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk. Congrats Tony.”

The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk.

Congrats Tony. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

Ferguson also accused Nurmagomedov of cowardice.

“Obviously I’m very upset the guy does not want this fight,”Ferguson said to ESPN. “He got scared. He should be stripped of his title.”

Ferguson appeared interested in retaining his slot on the UFC 249 show on April 18, but was not drawn into saying which opponents were viable options.

Justin Gaethje had previously been linked as a potential replacement.

