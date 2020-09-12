Conor McGregor got drug-tested while he was sailing on his yacht in the Mediterranean, meaning he's not officially retired

Conor McGregor announced an abrupt retirement earlier in the year but it does not seem he completed the necessary paperwork to remove him from the drug-testing pool.

Drug-testing officials visited the Irishman while he was on vacation this week to collect a sample.

There has been speculation McGregor could return to the Octagon as he has been linked with fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.

For now, it appears he’s enjoying his retirement by sailing across the Mediterranean Sea.

Conor McGregor got drug-tested while he was vacationing on his yacht, meaning he’s not officially retired.

McGregor said last year he wanted to fight thrice in 2020 but months after annihilating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January,the Irishman announced an abrupt retirement, later saying he was unexcited at the options the UFC had presented to him.

Usually, when a fighter calls it quits, they complete paperwork that would remove them from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug-testing pool.

It appears McGregor never did this, and so USADA visited the former two-weight UFC champion while he was on board his yacht this week.

“What’s going on here, UFC?” McGregor tweeted Friday.

“USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I’ve retired, guys! But go on then, I’ll allow them [to] test me. It’s all natural here, baby!”

McGregor then fired a shot at one of his bitterest rivals, Nate Diaz, calling the American a “juicehead rat.”

Juicehead is a slur to attack someone who has used steroids. However, Diaz is known for his anti-drug stance.

He was flagged to USADA in 2019 but cleared his name as he could trace the substance he tested positive for â€” ligandrol â€” to a tainted supplement, as MMA Junkie reported.

Juice head rats @NateDiaz209 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

McGregor has fought Diaz twice, losing the first bout by second-round stoppage in 2016 before claiming a decision win in the rematch.

There has also been speculation that McGregor could return to the Octagon in fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Floyd Mayweather, Anderson Silva, and Manny Pacquaio.

For now, it appears McGregor is enjoying his retirement as he sails across the Mediterranean Sea.

