A Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather mega-fight could be confirmed in the next two weeks

Jake Kanter
Conor McGregor and Floyd MayweatherGettyFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s biggest star Conor McGregor and boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather are finalising a deal to fight each other, according to The Sun.

A match-up between the pair has been rumoured for months, but The Sun reports that a “multi-million dollar” agreement could be announced within a fortnight.

The newspaper said McGregor flew to Las Vegas to finalise a deal with Mayweather. It added that the only thing preventing the contracts from being signed is a “third-party hold-up.”

McGregor’s management company Paradigm Sport Management did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

A source told The Sun: “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

The Sun was the first newspaper to report on a fight between the pair last year, but the story was eventually shot down. Mayweather is currently retired, but has said he would fight again if a match-up with McGregor can be organised.

“If I do fight, it’s only against Conor McGregor … not against nobody else,” he told ESNews. “This matchup is so intriguing. You have (a boxer) against an MMA fighter — one of the best MMA fighters to ever … stand up and do it. He’s a strong fighter, and when I look at his fights, he’s a little faster than I thought he was.”

