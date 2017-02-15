A Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather mega-fight could be confirmed in the next two weeks

Getty Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s biggest star Conor McGregor and boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather are finalising a deal to fight each other, according to The Sun.

A match-up between the pair has been rumoured for months, but The Sun reports that a “multi-million dollar” agreement could be announced within a fortnight.

The newspaper said McGregor flew to Las Vegas to finalise a deal with Mayweather. It added that the only thing preventing the contracts from being signed is a “third-party hold-up.”

McGregor’s management company Paradigm Sport Management did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

A source told The Sun: “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

The Sun was the first newspaper to report on a fight between the pair last year, but the story was eventually shot down. Mayweather is currently retired, but has said he would fight again if a match-up with McGregor can be organised.

“If I do fight, it’s only against Conor McGregor … not against nobody else,” he told ESNews. “This matchup is so intriguing. You have (a boxer) against an MMA fighter — one of the best MMA fighters to ever … stand up and do it. He’s a strong fighter, and when I look at his fights, he’s a little faster than I thought he was.”

