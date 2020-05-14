Conor McGregor fighting Manny Pacquiao in boxing is still possible, says the man who represents both athletes

Photos by John Locher / Isaac Brekken / AP Images Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

It remains possible that Conor McGregor fights Manny Pacquiao in a boxing rules contest, according to the man who manages both fighters.

McGregor said in January that he had held talks to box Pacquiao, and an MMA expert told Insider at the time that such a bout could be a retirement party for the Filipino – one which would generate $US250 million.

Pacquiao has since signed client representation terms with Paradigm SM, which also looks after McGregor.

And though Paradigm boss Audie Attar said McGregor is priorizing MMA, he said: “Boxing is definitely something he plans on doing.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Conor McGregor fighting Manny Pacquiao in boxing remains a “possibility,” according to the man who represents both athletes.

The Irish striker has not competed since destroying Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in January, but has been linked to a blockbuster boxing bout with Pacquiao, and with UFC fights against Justin Gaethje, Nate Diaz, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

With Gaethje’s stunning interim lightweight title win over Tony Ferguson on Saturday, the American appears to be on a collision course with the division’s outright champion Nurmagomedov.

The UFC boss Dana White recently ruled out a trilogy bout between McGregor and Diaz, leaving the 31-year-old with an unclear upcoming timeline in combat sports.

But Audie Attar, the CEO of athlete representation firm Paradigm SM, told MMA Fighting that a crossover bout between his two superstar clients remains firmly on the table.

“Whether he fights [Gaethje] or whether he fights another opponent, we will see,” Attar said. “Let’s see how this thing plays out and let’s see how discussions go and then as it relates to him fighting Manny [Pacquiao] or any other boxer in the future, that’s always a possibility.”

McGregor and Pacquiao talks were happening in January

Before UFC 246, McGregor told the Las Vegas media that he was in talks to box Pacquiao. A prominent boxing reporter even said the Filipino fighter was interested in making it happen.

Insider spoke to a combat sports expert in Las Vegas that week and he told us the event could generate $US250 million and be a retirement party of sorts for Pacquiao.

It was always unclear when such a fight could take place, and speaking more recently to MMA Fighting, Attar said it won’t likely be happening next as McGregor is prioritising his MMA career.

He said: “I think he’s thinking MMA first. Boxing is definitely something he plans on doing, but I think he’s thinking MMA first.”

The MMA website said Attar was non-commital on providing specific opponents, saying it could be Gaethje, Ferguson, or “someone else.”

Attar said: “It just depends on how things play out and where he wants to take it. Ultimately, I think all the fans want to see him fight, so it doesn’t matter who he fights – he’ll fight someone.”

McGregor is a former two-weight UFC champion, recently targeted Gaethje in a Twitter tirade, but has fought only once in boxing – a 10th round stoppage loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Read more:

Conor McGregor would get ‘knocked out pretty quick’ by Manny Pacquiao, the boxer’s former promoter says

Conor McGregor texted the UFC boss Dana White saying he’s desperate to fight on ‘Fight Island’

Manny Pacquiao said he’s ‘not afraid to die’ to help the Philippines battle the coronavirus pandemic

Manny Pacquiao has signed with Paradigm SM, an agency which also represents Conor McGregor

A fight against Conor McGregor could generate $US250 million and be Manny Pacquiao’s retirement party, according to an expert

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.