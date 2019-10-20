Conor McGregor is reportedly being investigated by Irish police over a second sexual assault allegation

Steve Marcus/Getty Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor is reportedly being investigated by Irish police over a second sexual assault in Dublin, the New York Times reports citing anonymous “people familiar with the matter.”

A spokesperson for the former UFC champion denies the allegation.

“Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumours,” a publicist for McGregor told The Times. “He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.”

A woman in her 20s reportedly said she was assaulted last week near a Dublin pub while in a parked vehicle, The Times says. The police have not charged or interviewed McGregor.

The Gardai confirmed to Business Insider this week that it was investigating a sexual assault in the Crumlin area of Dublin that took place on Friday, October 11.

The Times article follows reporting earlier in the week by the Independent in Ireland, which said “a well-known Irish sportsman” had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman on October 11.

The Independent added that the sportsman involved is also being investigated for a separate sexual assault incident at a Dublin hotel in December, last year. The New York Times named the sportsman involved in the December incident as UFC champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor was arrested in January, questioned by police, and released pending further investigation, The Times said, crediting four people familiar with the investigation.

The UFC president Dana White later said that Conor McGregor told him that the December sexual assault was committed by “somebody else.”

Representatives for Conor McGregor and the UFC did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment this week.

