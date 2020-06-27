Conor McGregor appeared to delete an Instagram comment saying Khabib Nurmagomedov is using his father having COVID-19 to 'cover up' not wanting to fight

Conor McGregor apparently posted and then deleted a curt reply to Abubakar Nurmagomedov about the Nurmagomedov patriach Abdulamanap.

Multiple reports suggest that Abubakar posted a photograph to Instagram which showed McGregor getting choked by Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abubakar’s cousin.

Abubakar reportedly said: “This is when you have the coronavirus and you can’t breathe.”

McGregor replied by implying that the coronavirus-stricken Abdulamanap, who has been treated in hospital, was all a cover-up. “A cover up to hide … the pulling out of fights and running away.”

Conor McGregor appeared to delete an Instagram comment suggesting that Khabib Nurmagomedov is using his father being seriously ill with COVID-19 to “cover up” an apparent lack of desire to fight in UFC.

Nurmagomedov, the UFC lightweight champion, said last month his father was in hospital in a “bad condition” after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to reports in MMA Mania and Bloody Elbow, McGregor made a joke reply about Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap’s still serious condition when Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s cousin, trolled McGregor about his chances against Khabib in a lucrative rematch.

Bloody Elbow reported this week that Abubakar posted a photograph on Instagram, which has also been deleted, with a translated caption aimed at McGregor which read: “This is when you have the coronavirus and you can’t breathe.”

Conor McGregor has claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father’s battle with COVID-19 was a “coverup” to hide his “lack of activity” and “pulling out of fights.” I’m lost for words. I truly am. What’s your thoughts on this latest jibe in the pair’s never-ending feud? #UFC pic.twitter.com/BrDHrqZtaV — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 24, 2020

McGregor’s response, which has also been removed from the social media platform, apparently said: “I figured it was all just a cover up about Abdulmanap.

“A cover up to hide the lack of activity and the pulling out of fights and running away. Good luck but remember – Allah sees all!”

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor with ease in the fourth round of their 2018 fight, one of the most successful Box Office bouts in UFC history.

The UFC president Dana White has long pushed for a rematch and even said after McGregor annihilated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds earlier this year, that a Nurmagomedov fight should be next for the Irishman.

McGregor, though, has since said he is retired from fighting,highlighting a serious problem the UFC currently has with its most marketable stars.

Though some doubted whether the announcement was real, White said this week that he hasn’t spoken to McGregor for weeks, suggesting the shock retirement is for real.

