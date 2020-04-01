Conor McGregor's trainer appeared to suggest the UFC star could replace Khabib Nurmagomedov and fight Tony Ferguson in 2 weeks

Getty/Jeff Bottari Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor’s trainer hinted the Irish fighter could compete in April, stepping in if Khabib Nurmagomedov is unable to headline UFC 249.

Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson’s planned fight at UFC 249 is in disarray, as the Russia recently returned home, and now cannot leave due to travel restrictions caused by coronavirus.

Justin Gaethje is reportedly being lined up as a possible opponent for Ferguson to fight instead.

But McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, tweeted on Tuesday: “Maybe there’s a third option…”

Conor McGregor’s trainer appeared to suggest the fighter could replace Khabib Nurmagomedov and fight Tony Ferguson to save a UFC show in just over two weeks’ time.

UFC 249 on April 18 is one of the few events still scheduled in the coming month as travel restrictions and health concerns from the coronavirus outbreak have shut down major sports shows across the globe.

But the UFC’s marquee event was thrown into disarray recently when Nurmagomedov flew the West Coast of the US, where he had been training, to his native Russia.

With a recent lockdown in Russia, it is unlikely Nurmagomedov will be able to leave the country and compete against Ferguson.He even told RT Sport that the UFC is looking to do its April event “with or without” him.

MMA Fighting reported on Monday that the American striker Justin Gaethje is now a possible opponent for Ferguson.

Renowned ESPN MMA presenter Ariel Helwani tweeted a poll to his 831,000 followers Tuesday asking which would be the best option for Ferguson – fighting Gaethje in the coming weeks, or waiting for the Nurmagomedov fight.

The Nurmagomedov option was the overwhelming favourite with approximately 74% of the vote. That was, until, McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh replied to Helwani.

maybe there's a third option… — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) March 31, 2020

Kavanagh said simply: “Maybe there’s a third option …”

The option, it is implied, would be his fighter McGregor, who once had a reputation of taking on all-comers.

One of his most famous victories for example was over the American wrestler Chad Mendes, whom he fought on barely two weeks notice, expecting and preparing to fight the Brazilian striker Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title instead. Regardless, McGregor won – in style, before knocking Aldo out in 13 seconds in his next fight.

It is unclear whether McGregor would compete in the current climate

It is unlike Kavanagh to speculate on possible McGregor opponents when the Irishman does not have a fight booked.

Kavanagh is usually loathe to be drawn into speculating on who or when McGregor will fight, preferring to talk on those topics when a bout has been booked and an opponent is set.

It is also unclear whether McGregor would even be willing or able to travel while the coronavirus pandemic jeopardizes health and travel.

McGregor has recently given statesman-like addresses to Ireland, in which he implored his country’s decision-makers to enforce more stringent measures to contain the disease, and asked his nation’s people to stay indoors.

He has also donated $US1 million to various people on the front-lines of the defence against COVID-19 in Ireland.

Fighting in the middle of April could therefore conflict with the messages he has recently made.

