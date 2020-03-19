Conor McGregor's striking coach says the Irishman can 'bring the UFC back to life' when MMA returns after its coronavirus break

Conor McGregor can “bring the UFC back to life” this summer, his striking coach Owen Roddy told ESPN.

Sports leagues and organisations around the world have shut down operations while the coronavirus pandemic grips the planet.

The UFC has begrudgingly postponed three events but is clinging on to the hope it can press ahead with an April 18 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

But should the hiatus go on for longer, Roddy says McGregor can resurrect combat sports by fighting Justin Gaethje at the end of International Fight Week on July 11.

Conor McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy said the Irishman can “bring the UFC back to life” when sports finally return after an extended shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Conor is raring to go and everyone will be raring to go by the time July comes around,” Roddy told ESPN MMA on Tuesday.

Two-weight UFC champion McGregor said last year that he wanted to fight three times in 2020 as he sought to return to winning ways after a 2017 defeat to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring, and a 2018 submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Octagon.

McGregor rebounded in January at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when he lassoed Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone with a 40-second technical knockout.

He was rumoured to return against Justin Gaethje this summer, and Roddy said this can still happen despite the coronavirus pandemic which has restricted travel, locked down cities around the world, and postponed virtually all of the world’s major sports leagues and organisations.

The UFC has had to postpone three events, but the MMA firm’s president Dana White is adamant that the marquee lightweight bout between the dominant champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will go ahead on April 18, even though it cannot take place at its original venue in Brooklyn.

With the near future of MMA unclear, Roddy said McGregor can resurrect combat sports. “That’s the plan … [to] bring the UFC back to life.”

The UFC holds an annual festival of mixed martial arts in Las Vegas called International Fight Week.

White tends to load the Saturday fight card with quality match-ups to show off all the UFC can offer and, this summer, Roddy said McGregor could be the one to headline the event.

“I think a fight on July 11 would bring the UFC back to life and get everybody back on track.”

Roddy would prefer that fight be against Gaethje, a striking expert with a collegiate wrestling base who is on a thumping three-fight win streak.

“My fingers are crossed and I’m sure the rest of the world fingers are crossed for that fight,” he said.

“There is a lot of talk about Gaethje. I mean, he’s an exciting fighter, Gaethje. I would like to see it, I’m sure you’d like to see it, and I’m sure the rest of the world would like to see it.

“I know Conor is raring to go and everyone will be raring to go by the time July comes around.”

