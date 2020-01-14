Conor McGregor has broken his silence about 2 sexual assault allegations, saying 'time will show all'

Conor McGregor has broken his silence about two separate sexual assault allegations.

The New York Times reported in March that Irish police were investigating the Irishman regarding an allegation of sexual assault.

The Times reported a second, separate, sexual assault allegation later in the year.

McGregor’s spokesperson denied the allegation.

McGregor fights for the first time in 15 months on Saturday when he takes on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

Before the event, he told ESPN that, “yes, of course [I deny the allegations]. Of course.” He added: “Time will reveal all. Time will tell all. That’s it.”

The New York Times reported in March 2019 that McGregor was being investigated by the Gardai – the Irish police – regarding a sexual assault. The UFC president Dana White said in August that McGregor had told him it was “someone else.”

Later in the year, the Times reported a second sexual assault allegation. A spokesperson for the former two-weight UFC champion denied the claim.

McGregor has not competed in mixed martial arts since his fourth-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 but returns to the UFC Octagon on Saturday as he headlines the UFC 246 show in Las Vegas.

McGregor fights Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a non-title welterweight bout and, ahead of the fight, told ESPN that he “can’t say anything about this” when he was asked about the allegations. “It just has to take place.”

He continued: “Would it bother you [to be accused]? There you go. Time. Patience. Patience is a skill we must master. Patience is the most difficult skill to master, and I’m working hard to master it. So time will show all. That’s it.

“Right now, I’m focused on the [UFC] belt – focused on positivity and good thoughts. And I will say a prayer for those trying to bring harm to me with these type of things. Yes, of course [I deny them]. Of course. Time, please. Time will reveal all. Time will tell all. That’s it.”

