It's becoming increasingly apparent that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could soon fight in the UFC

Conor McGregor could make his comeback to the UFC in the coming months.

The UFC recently offered McGregor and Dustin Poirier a fight against one another.

According to reports, the UFC president Dana White and Poirier are both on board and McGregor is expected to respond imminently.

Poirier lost by first round knockout to McGregor in six years ago but is a markedly improved fighter since that defeat.

The winner of a match involving the two lightweights would be seen as a legitimate contender to the lightweight championship, and could fight for the title in 2021.

Conor McGregor is months away from making his UFC comeback and it seems as though his next opponent will likely be top competitor Dustin Poirier.

“They have been offered a fight to fight in January,” the UFC president Dana White told UFC Arabia, as per MMA Weekly. “Poirier accepted, we’re supposed to hear from Conor [soon].”

McGregor’s relationship with White was recently frayed when the pair entered a war-of-words after McGregor leaked their private Instagram messages.

White fumed at McGregor, saying he broke a “man code.”

The Irishman responded by saying the UFC boss broke the code first, and even accused White of lying.

McGregor then challenged Poirier to an unofficial and behind-closed-doors bout, a charity exhibition in Dublin, which would be outside the remit of the UFC.

But the UFC said they could and should fight each other in the Octagon instead.

According to MMA Weekly, White is on board and so too is Poirier. All it needs is McGregor to sign before the bout agreement would be considered official.

McGregor retired from fighting earlier in the year

Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at the start of the year.

McGregor has not fought since his 40-second destruction of Donald Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in January.

He had intentions of fighting three times in 2020 but said in June that he was retired from combat sports, citing boredom, tiredness, and a lack of excitement at the options the UFC had apparently presented to him.

He has been linked with super-fights involving the faded MMA great Anderson Silva and the veteran boxer Manny Pacquiao, with a bout involving the latter supposedly also “in the works.”

A win over either would do little for McGregor’s ranking within the UFC. Victory over Poirier, however, would elevate him significantly.

McGregor defeated Poirier in the first round of a 2014 match but the American is a much improved fighter since then.

He has since won 10 of his 13 bouts since defeat to McGregor, including a three fight streak in which he scalped Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway. That run was only halted by the dominant lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019.

Poirier rebounded with a big, pandemic-era unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker in June.

Should McGregor and Poirier fight in the coming months, then the winner would be regarded as a legitimate contender for the lightweight championship.

They could then challenge the winner from Nurmagomedov and Gaethje’s upcoming “Fight Island” title match at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi.

