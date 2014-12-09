Teen Girls Are Depressed After Massive YouTube Star Comes Out As Gay In A New Video

YouTube The YouTube star is 22 years old.

Massive YouTube star Connor Franta has chosen his favourite social-media platform to come out to his fans … all 3.6 million of them.

On Monday, Franta uploaded a video saying that he has always felt different from everyone else and has struggled with his identity. 2014, he said, was the first year he finally felt comfortable with himself. Franta is 22 years old.

Here’s the video:

“I just want to be able to be me and not be afraid. I’m sick of censoring myself,” he said in his video. “This is just one little part of who I am, and I’m not gonna let my sexuality define or confine me. It’s part of me, it’s not all of me.”

He wanted others who may be in his position to know that it would be OK to come out.

“It may not seem like it right now, but you are gonna be fine,” he says to his fans in his coming-out video. “I know it’s scary, but don’t be afraid. You are who you are, and you should love that person. I don’t want anyone to have to go through 22 years of their life afraid to accept that.”

Many of his fans, especially the ones who are young teen girls, are saddened by the news that marriage to Franta is not in their future.

CONNOR FRANTA JUST CAME OUT AS GAY IM SO PROUD BUT SAD BC HE’LL NEVER BE MINE BUT WHO CARES I STILL LOVE HIM OMG #WeAreProudOfYouConnor

— Emily (@ArizonaForO2L) December 8, 2014

Connor Franta is gay and now I’m sad. Yet, so happy for him.

— ☠ (@totalfaux0ut) December 8, 2014