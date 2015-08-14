Connie Britton says she loved getting mocked by Amy Schumer in her hit skit

NBC Seth Meyers and Connie Britton discuss Amy Schumer’s ‘Friday Night Lights’ spoof.

Amy Schumer’s recent Tami Taylor portrayal as part of a bold “Friday Night Lights” parody sketch hit all the right notes for the actress who played the football coach’s wife.

“I loved it so much,” she said on Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

The “Inside Amy Schumer” sketch, titled “Football Town Nights,” revolves around a small town football team whose coach (played by “The Good wife” alum Josh Charles) institutes a “no rape” policy. The players and the town hate the new rule. Schumer plays the coach’s wife, who’s always carrying a wine glass that grows larger as the sketch progresses.

“I thought the whole skit was just amazing,” Britton added. “And I personally loved her rendition of Tami Taylor. I was very flattered and honored, particularly her use of the wine glass.”

Apparently, Schumer’s growing wine glass especially pleased Britton, because the character detail was her own.

“It really meant a lot to me. The wine glass was very important. It was my idea,” she revealed. “I felt very seen by Amy.”

