ConnectU Twins Have Lost Facebook Suit, But Still Alive In The Olympics

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss don’t just spend their time suing Facebook for allegedly stealing their idea. They are also Olympic rowers representing the U.S. And they’re doing better in Beijing than they have in court.



The twins came from behind in their heat early this morning to win and advance to the semifinals in the “Men’s Pair Without Coxswain Repechage” (we have just the vaugest idea what that means). The brothers lost their first heat on Saturday, but in rowing, you get a second chance round to try to advance to the semis.

The boys are scheduled to race again on Wednesday, at 4:20 am eastern. If we’re reading the NBCOlympics.com schedule correctly, it appears that insomniacs/rowing fans/Winklevoss fans will be able to watch the brothers live, online.

