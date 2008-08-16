ConnectU Twins End Olympic Run In 6th Place

Olympic rowers and Facebook litigants Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have ended their Beijing trip with 6th-place finish. CNET:



The 2008 Olympics in Beijing are over for Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the founders of would-be Facebook rival ConnectU who earned spots on the U.S. rowing team. The identical twins ended up placing sixth overall in the men’s pair event; they don’t take home any medals, but it’s still a more than respectable finish. In order to get there, the pair had to make it through two rounds of heats, a semifinal, and then the grand final; just making it to the last round is a big accomplishment.

The Winklevosses placed sixth out of the six boats in the final with a time of 7:05.58 on the 2000-meter course; the gold was snagged by the Australian crew of Drew Ginn and Duncan Free, the team that had beaten the Winklevosses in the event’s semifinal on Wednesday. The Aussies won with a time of 6:37.44.

