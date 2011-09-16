Connecting To The Environment Through Evidence, Impact, and Inventions

Climate change is one of the key issues of our time. 50 years ago, it wasn’t a topic that was discussed, but in today’s day and age – we hear about it often. And while scary, important, and exciting things continue to happen within climate change – it is often difficult to understand what actually is happening. Solcomhouse plans on changing that by helping users to get connected to the environment.

Solcomhouse, a website dedicated to publishing the key issues and stories related to our environment, has launched a news site to report on pressing issues within climate change. To better explain and highlight these issues, the environmental news is broken down into three important, but distinct categories.

The first category is titled Evidence. It deals with recent findings and discoveries which prove that climate change is really upon us. As with almost everything, climate change has many sceptics. There are many that don’t believe that Earth is in danger and many have said that Global Warming is a hoax. The evidence section looks to prove these sceptics wrong with reports and examples of how the environment is slowly changing, for the worse.

The second category is titled Impact. It emphasises ways in which we can leave a positive footprint on the environment. It points out special things that individuals and groups are doing to join the cause to try and stop climate change and increased CO2 gases. As important as learning about climate change is, it is even more important that we as human beings understand what we can do to help our environment.

The third and final category is titled Inventions. It highlights new inventions that focus on helping the environment. These green inventions are one of the hottest areas of growth right now, and it is fascinating and humbling to see the creativity and passion that several entrepreneurs have put behind new ideas, technologies, and products. It is these inventions, that may end up truly helping to save our world.

Solcomhouse plans on being a reliable, and respected Environmental resource with daily stories surrounding environmental Evidence, Impact, and Inventions.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.